Miley Cyrus Performs Cover Of Hole’s “Doll Parts” On The Howard Stern Show

Miley Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to perform “Doll Parts” by 1990’s alternative rock band Hole. The song was written by vocalist and guitarist Courtney Love and was included on their 1994 album Live Through This.

The performance features Cyrus and a five piece band with two guitarists, a bassist, a keyboardist and a drummer performing in front of a backdrop of the Hollywood sign which reads “Howard In Hollywood.” Cyrus has blonde short hair which looks somewhat similar to Love’s hair. She is also wearing a black Courtney Love t-shirt, which has Love topless. All of the band members are wearing face masks in compliance with coronavirus mandates.

Cyrus’ version sounds almost identical to the original version with slight differences. On the original version there was an acoustic guitar whereas on the Cyrus version there are synthesizers although they are hard to hear. Also the original has a much more ambient and wider sound but this could possibly be the fact that it’s recorded in a studio where Cyrus’ version was live.

Cyrus released her seventh studio album entitled Plastic Hearts. Two singles “Midnight Sky” and “Prisoner” were released from the album. Legendary singers like Billy Idol, Stevie Nicks and Joan Jett contributed vocals to the album.