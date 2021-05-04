The Governors Ball Announces 10th Anniversary 2021 Lineup Featuring Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky and Phoebe Bridgers

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 4th, 2021 - 8:44 AM

The Governors Ball has announced the lineup for their return on September 24-26, 2021 at Citi Field in Queens, NY. Headliners include Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin and Post Malone, with many other major acts also set to make appearances. This year will be the 10th anniversary of the event, so organizers are thrilled to get back with this lineup stacked with some of the biggest names in the world right now.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 6 starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on the festival’s website, where more information can be found about the event. There will also be a presale exclusive to Citi® card members here starting from this morning, May 4 until 11:59 a.m. ET on May 6.

Other artists that have been announced to play the festival include Big Thief, Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Burna Boy, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist, Ellie Goulding, Future Islands, Jamie XX, Carly Rae Jepsen, Megan Thee Stallion, Pink Sweat$, Portugal. The Man, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Young Thug and 21 Savage, among many others. The full lineup of over 60 artists can be seen on the flyer below.

The layout of the event will be modeled after The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, which is known for its 360° stage spacing. Consequence wrote of the layout, “The circular design of the even made navigating the grounds a simple chore. No stage was more than five minutes away from the other, and they were situated in such a way that sound bleed was never a concern.”

It’s a new location. The event has traditionally been held at Randall’s Island. The Governors Ball last occurred in 2019, since the 2020 edition of the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The lineup that had been planned for it had some artists in common with the 2021 lineup, including Ellie Goulding, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Portugal. The Man, Carly Rae Jepsen and Bleachers. However, there were many more that didn’t make it back onto the 2021 edition, such as Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Jon Bellion, Khruangbin and Of Monsters and Men.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio commented on what the return of The Governors Ball means for the city, “Building a recovery for all of us means reconnecting with the iconic events that make New York City the greatest travel destination in the world. As more New Yorkers become vaccinated by the day, we’re proud to support arts and culture and welcome back Governors Ball and their fantastic lineup, including New York City’s own Princess Nokia, A$AP Rocky and King Princess, among others.”

The event is not only known for its diverse lineup but also for being a cultural melting pot as well. Like they’ve always tried to do in the past, The Governors Ball will feature some of New York City’s favorite food, craft cocktails, beer, lawn games, art installations and pop-up performances from different kinds of street performers, among other surprises.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado