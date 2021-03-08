Miley Cyrus Performs for Vaccinated Front-Line Health Workers in New Video for “Angels Like You”

Home News Aaron Grech March 8th, 2021 - 11:14 PM

Pop artist Miley Cyrus has debuted a new music video for “Angels Like You,” which was originally recorded during her pre-game Superbowl performance for front-line healthcare workers, who were all vaccinated. This song was originally featured on Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, which featured collaborations from Billy Idol and Dua Lipa.

“Angels Like You,” switches between some of the behind-the-scenes footage of the event and clips from the concert itself, as Cyrus croons donned in a black and pink cheerleader outfit. The track is a nostalgic throwback to classic rock ballads, with acoustic guitar chords leading its first half, before being joined by more instrumentation.

During her pore-game Superbowl performance, Cyrus also performed Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl.” The video also features a note from Cyrus, where she discusses how the pre-game was held and displays optimism for a future where quarantine won’t shutdown further events.

“We all look forward to being together again and this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available. Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated,” Cyrus wrote in a press statement. “Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

Plastic Hearts topped the Billboard Rock Albums chart upon its release and debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200. Cyrus has also spent the last year covering a number of classic rock acts including Pink Floyd, The Beatles, The Cranberries and Hole.