Miley Cyrus Covered Nine Inch Nails, Bikini Kill and More, Brings Billy Idol and Joan Jett on Stage at Pre-Super Bowl Party for Vaccinated Health Care Workers

Aaron Grech February 8th, 2021 - 12:08 PM

Pop artist Miley Cyrus took the stage during a Superbowl Pre-Party, which was exclusively attended by 7,500 health care workers and first responders, who have all be vaccinated. During her performance, Cyrus invited rock icons Billy Idol and Joan Jett to the stage, while performing covers of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl.” Several of Cyrus’ covers such as “Head Like a Hole” and “Heart of Glass'” had been previously performed live. The event was held at a Raymond James Stadium, the host of this year’s Superbowl, and broadcast on TikTok.

Cyrus and Idol performed “White Wedding” from Idol’s 1982 self-titled debut album and their 2020 collaboration “Night Crawling” from Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts. Jett appeared alongside Cyrus for a cover of Jett’s classics “Bad Reputation” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” alongside another Plastic Hearts collaboration “Bad Karma.”

Last year saw Cyrus cover a number of classic rock artists such as Pink Floyd, The Beatles, The Cranberries and Hole. The performer has also gone a bit more recent, tackling Mazzy Star during her recent appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (At Home) concert.

Cyrus is planning on releasing a Metallica covers album, which is set to feature Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The performer has also tapped Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne collaborator Andrew Watt as the project’s producer. According to a recent statement, Cyrus revamped her cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” alongside John.

The Weeknd headlined this year’s Superbowl, while H.E.R. performed “America The Beautiful” as an opening act.