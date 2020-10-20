Miley Cyrus Says She’s Working on a Metallica Covers Album

Home News Aaron Grech October 20th, 2020 - 1:17 PM

Pop artist Miley Cyrus recently held an interview where she revealed that she was working on a Metallica cover album. During the interview she discussed being stuck in a creative rut, but said that this new project reinvigorated her artistic passions.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that,” Cyrus told fashion designer Rick Owens during an article for Interview magazine. “We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this,” she later added. “At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

Cyrus has consistently stepped out of her more well-known pop work in the past, last January she made an appearance during a tribute for the late late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and this year she released performances of herself covering Pink Floyd, The Beatles and The Cranberries. Cyrus also previously covered Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” during her performance at Glastonbury last year, which also included a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like A Hole” from Pretty Hate Machine. These covers have received a positive response from audiences.

Her work with rock musicians hasn’t been limited to just live performances either, during the past decade she has collaborated with notable rock outfit The Flaming Lips. In 2014 the two artists released Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, with The Flaming Lips’ frontman Wayne Coyne teasing further collaborations as recently as 2017. Her most recent studio album Younger Now was also released that year.