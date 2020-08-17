Stephen Brodsky of Cave In Covers “China” by Tori Amos a Tender Acoustic Cover

Home News Aaron Grech August 17th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Heavy metal guitarist Stephen Brodsky is known for his roles in Mutoid Man and Cave In, in addition to his former role with hardcore punk outfit Converge. The performer is now going into a completely softer sonic direction in his cover of “China” originally recorded by Tori Amos for her 1992 debut album Little Earthquakes.

The artist’s take on “China” reimagines the piano-laden ballad, into a somber, stripped back acoustic track that adds a unique perspective on the original’s melancholy. His guitar work recreates moments of the song’s choruses in a powerful manner, backed by Brodsky’s introspective vocals.

Brodsky stated that he began listening to Amos heavily during the recording sessions for Cave In’s Until Your Heart Stops back in 1998. He goes on to explain that he discovered “China” more recently, praising its melody and arrangement.

“The song ‘China’ is from an earlier album of hers – only recently did I become acquainted with it,” Bannon wrote in the song’s YouTube description. “I love the simplicity of melody, the solid arrangement, and her playful lyrics that tenderly capture the heartache of human nature.””

Mutoid Man released a few demos for Bandcamp Friday on August 7 and released a full set from St. Virus Bar in Brooklyn back in March. Cave In released a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic “Moonlight Mile” back in May of this year and announced that the group are working on a new mile remotely. Back in January Brodsky announced that Converge was taking their Blood Moon project to the studio.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat