In Memoriam: 2024

With each passing year, more musical artists cycle through the popular culture; new artists work towards their big break while the tried and true cement their legacies. Even so, the inevitable remains inevitable, we will celebrate and we will mourn. But even death is no match for the sheer impact an artist can make on the public imagination. After all, music is about emotional connection and that is something that can traverse the boundaries of the living and dead. Musicians leave their mark on the world permanently with each note, lyric and artistic choice they make. Let us take a look back at those we lost this year with our In Memoriam of 2024.

Luis Vasquez – January 18, 2024

On January 18, Luis Vasquez passed away at the age of 44. He was the mastermind behind post-punk, darkwave project The Soft Moon. According to CBS News, Vasquez’s body was discovered alongside fellow musician Juan Mendez, professionally known as Silent Servant, and Mendez’s partner Simone Ling. Vasquez had released his self titled album The Soft Moon back in 2010. In 2012, he followed it up with the arrival of Zeros with Deeper, Criminal and Exister to follow in 2015, 2018 and 2022 respectively. Last June, Vasquez had released a remixed version of Exister featuring music from experimental, electronic and industrial techno artists such as Phase Fatale, Unhuman, OTHR, Gael and Nørbak.

Wayne Kramer – February 2, 2024

Wayne Kramer, the founding guitarist and vocalist for the Detroit-based hard rock band MC5 has passed away at the age of 75. His cause of death was revealed as pancreatic cancer. Kramer had just celebrated his 75th birthday with the grand opening of the Community Arts Programming and Outreach Center last April. The band released their debut album Kick Out The Jams in 1969 following up with their first studio album Back In The USA in 1970 and the subsequent sophomore release High Time which arrived in 1971.

Mojo Nixon – February 7, 2024

Musician, actor and radio personality Mojo Nixon passed away at the age of 66 on February 7th. He died while on the Outlaw Country Cruise having performed with his band The Toadliquors the night prior. His cause of death was revealed to be cardiac arrest. He released his first album back in 1985 via Enigma Records entitled Mojo Nixon And Skid Roper. In the 90s, Nixon even collaborated with Jello Biafra of Dead Kennedys’ fame.

Damo Suzuki – February 9, 2024

Damo Suzuki of the German experimental rock band Can passed away in early February at the age of 74. Suzuki had been living with colon cancer since the 90s. Stereogum reports that he was given a 10 percent of survival in 2014. The group originally formed in 1968 in Cologne but Suzuki didn’t join until 1970 when he replaced original vocalist Malcolm Mooney. Suzuki sang on a majority of their albums in the 70s including Tago Mago, Ege Bamyasi and Future Days.

Brit Turner – March 3, 2024

Brit Turner, the drummer for Georgia-based country rock band Blackberry Smoke, passed away at the age of 57. Turner had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, in late 2022. He underwent surgery for it in November of 2022 and continued to tour with the group up until December 2023. The band’s studio album The Whippoorwhill was released on Zac Brown’s Southern Ground label in 2012. Blackberry Smoke had just released their new album Be Right Here a couple of weeks prior to Turner’s death.

Blake Harrison – March 9, 2024

Blake Harrison, a former member of Virginia-based grindcore band Pig Destroyer, passed away at the age of 48. Harrison joined the group in 2006 and played with them until 2022. His work appeared on their 2012 album Book Burner and the 2018 record Head Cage. He had also previously worked with Tentacles Of God, Triac, Zealot R.I.P, Daybreak and Hatebeak.

Eric Carmen – March 11, 2024

Eric Carmen, the lead vocalist of pop rock band The Raspberries, passed away on March 11 at the age of 74. Carmen was well known for singing the classic tracks “All By Myself” and “Hungry Eyes,” the latter of which was prominently featured in Dirty Dancing. The Raspberries also had a mega hit with their 1972 single “Go All The Way,” most recently being included on the Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack.

Keith LeBlanc – April 4, 2024

Keith LeBlanc, a producer for prominent alternative acts such as Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Ministry and many more, passed away at the age of 69. LeBlanc was the drummer on many hip hop classics by Grandmaster Flash and Sugarhill Gang as well as a member of the musical groups Little Axe and Tackhead. One of LeBlanc’s most notable works came in the form of NIN’s debut studio record Pretty Hate Machine.

Dickey Betts – April 18, 2024

Dickey Betts, one of the co-founders of Allman Brothers, passed away at the age of 80. Betts was battling cancer and living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was behind one of the band’s biggest hits “Ramblin’ Man,” writing and singing lead vocals on the track. Betts had co-founded the group with Duane and Gregg Allman, Butch Trucks, Jaimoe Johanson and Berry Oakley. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 1995 as a member of the band.

Steve Albini – May 7, 2024

Legendary producer Steve Albini, known for his work with Nirvana, PJ Harvey, Pixies and many more, passed away on May 7 at the age of 61. Albini was also influential for producing In Utero, Rid Of Me, Surfer Rosa while also fronting bands like Shellac and Big Black. The former released their first album in over a decade, entitled To All Trains, a little over a week after Albini’s passing marking his last recording. Pitchfork reported that the group was planning a tour in support of the record prior to his death.

Brother Marqui – June 3, 2024

Mark Ross, known as Brother Marqui in the hip hop group 2 Live Crew, passed away at the age of 58 on June 3. The group was known for their openly sexual songwriting which led them to release the first album in history to include an RIAA-issued Parental Advisory sticker with Banned In The U.S.A. That wasn’t the first or last time the group’s music was under fire. Years before, their album As Nasty As They Wanna Be was declared legally obscene by a US District Judge after the American Family Association lobbied the Floridian government making it illegal to sell.

Seth Binzer – June 24, 2024

Seth Binzer, better known as Shifty Shellshock of the band Crazy Town, passed away at the age of 49 on June 24. The group’s 1999 hit track “Butterfly” was prominently featured in the 2002 comedy film Orange County. Blabbermouth confirmed with the band’s rep that Binzer died due to an accidental drug overdose.

Tom Fowler – July 2, 2024

Tom Fowler of Frank Zappa and the Mothers Of Invention passed away on July 2 at the age of 73. Fowler died after suffering an aneurysm and eventually succumbing to the complications. Fowler played bass on Zappa’s classic albums Apostrophe, Roxy & Elsewhere, and One Size Fits All. He had also performed with Steve Hackett, It’s A Beautiful Day, Jean-Luc Ponty and Ray Charles. The latter’s final album Genius Loves Company won a Grammy for Album Of The Year in 2005.

Ciriaco Quezada – July 17, 2024

Ciriaco Quezada, better known as Pinche Peach from extreme metal band Brujeria, passed away at the age of 57 on July 17. Quezada was one of the group’s backing singers and samplist, succumbing to serious heart complications. The band formed in 1989 with the goal of adding Latino representation to the death metal and grindcore scenes, lyrically touching upon subjects like immigration, politics and Satanism.

Duke Fakir – July 22, 2024

Duke Fakir, best known as one of the members of Motown quartet the Four Tops, passed away on July 22 at the age of 88. He was the last surviving member of the group. The Four Tops formed in Detroit, Michigan in 1953, originally under the moniker the Four Aims. They had a hit on their hands with “Can’t Help My Self” which has been used across multiple movies and TV shows over the years.

Bill Crook – July 24, 2024

Bill Crook, known as the former bassist for Canadian metal band Spiritbox, passed away back in July. Crook played on the group’s breakout album Eternal Blue which was released in 2021. He departed Spiritbox in 2022. He continued working with local Vancouver bands A Textbook Tragedy and Living With Lions as well as contributing additional vocals for Comeback Kid and Misery Signals.

John Mayall – July 22, 2024

John Mayall, known for pioneering the British blues, passed away at 90 years old on July 22. Mayall launched the band the Blues Breakers which featured an impressive list of household names including Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood, Mick Taylor and Peter Green. Mayall was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige and more.

Dave Sweetapple – August 8, 2024

Dave Sweetapple, a talented bassist known for playing in a multitude of bands from Eerie, Dusty Skull, Vardlokk and more, passed away in his sleep on August 8. He was 58 years old at the time of his death. One of Sweetapple’s most notable collaborators was Dinosaur Jr’s J. Mascis who worked with him in the bands Sweet Apple and Witch.

Tore Ylwizaker – August 16, 2024

Tore Ylwizaker, best known as the longtime keyboardist for experimental synth-pop band Ulver, passed away on August 16. His death tragically came on the eve of his 54th birthday. Ylwizaker first joined the group on their 1998 record Themes From William Blake’s The Marriage of Heaven And Hell. His last album with them was Flowers Of Evil which was released in 2020. Notably, he was also the producer and engineer for albums by Mayhem and Ihsahn.

Fatman Scoop – August 30, 2024

Isaac Freeman III, better known as Fatman Scoop, passed away at the age of 56 on August 30. Freeman was performing at a concert in Connecticut when he unexpectedly collapsed on stage. The hip hop artist was rushed to a local hospital before being pronounced dead. Freeman notably collaborated with artists like Ciara and Missy Elliott, even garnering a Grammy win for best music video for “Lose Control” as well as a Best Rap song nomination for the same track.

Tito Jackson – September 15, 2024

Tito Jackson, best known as a member of the iconic Jackson 5, passed away at the age of 70 on September 15. Jackson reportedly succumbed to a heart attack. Jackson 5 are well known for their hit single “ABC” which has been featured in numerous TV shows and movies over the years. They also released classic tracks like “I Want You Back,” “The Love You Save” and “I’ll Be There” which also debuted at the number one spot on the charts.

Juan Brujo – September 18, 2024

Juan Brujo, best known as the frontman and vocalist for grindcore band Brujeria, passed away on September 18 at the age of 61. It was a tragic year for the group having already lost Ciriaco “Pinche Peach” Quezada in July. Brujo was a founding member of the band having crafted the imagery and lyrical themes they proudly displayed.

Kris Kristofferson – September 28, 2024

Iconic singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson passed away on Saturday, September 28 at his Maui home at the age of 88. Aside from starring in A Star Is Born alongside Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson was also a part of one of the most influential country music supergroups of all time, The Highwaymen. The group consisted of fellow country icons Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, together the four members pioneered the outlaw country genre.

Nell Smith – October 5, 2024

Nell Smith, a young, promising singer-songwriter, tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 17 on October 5. Smith was known for frequently collaborating with The Flaming Lips. She was also set to release a new solo album which has since been announced for release in 2025 with the proceeds going to her memorial fund.

Liam Payne – October 16, 2024

Liam Payne, best known as a member of the boyband One Direction, passed away at the age of 31 on October 16. Payne tragically died after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Argentina. His bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan all paid heartfelt tributes to him following his untimely passing. His fans have also been vocal in advocating for justice on his behalf, marching in Buenos Aires during the ongoing investigation into his death.

Paul Di’Anno – October 21, 2024

Paul Di’Anno, best known as Iron Maiden’s lead vocalist from 1978 through 1981, passed away on October 21 at the age of 66. Di’Anno sang on the first two Iron Maiden studio albums, self-titled in 1980 and Killers in 1981. Di’Anno was later replaced by current Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Phil Lesh – October 25, 2024

Phil Lesh, best known as a co-founder of Grateful Dead, died on October 25 at the age of 84. Lesh was said to have “passed peacefully” while surrounded by his family. Lesh was a skilled, multi-talented musician who played violin, trumpet and bass guitar. He also briefly worked as a recording engineer during his time at KPFA, Berkeley’s local radio station.

Quincy Jones – November 3, 2024

Quincy Jones, was the definition of a multi-hyphenate artist. He made waves as a record producer, composer, arranger, conductor, trumpeter and bandleader. Jones passed away at the age of 91 on November 3. He had a multitude of household names as songwriting partners from Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce and Will Smith to name a few.

Peter Sinfield – November 14, 2024

Peter Sinfield, best known as a co-founder and songwriter for progressive rock icons King Crimson, passed away on November 14 at the age of 80. Aside from his work with King Crimson, Sinfield also worked with Roxy Music and even wrote classic tracks for Cher, Celine Dion and Cliff Richard.

Colin Petersen – November 18, 2024

Frederick Colin Petersen, best known for his brief time as a drummer for the Bee Gees, passed away on November 18 at the age of 78. Petersen joined the Bee Gees in 1967 and departed the group in 1969. He was replaced by Terry Cox who went on to play on their album Cucumber Castle which was released in 1970. Petersen was also a member of the bands Steve and the Board and Humpy Bong.

William Cullen – November 29, 2024

William Cullen, best known for his work with Olivia Tremor Control and Elephant 6 Recording, passed away on November 29 at the age of 53. Olivia Tremor Control released a pair of brand new singles “Garden Of Light” and “The Same Place” on the same day as Cullen’s death, making for unfortunate timing yet a fitting way to honor his contributions to the music industry.

Ruth McArdle – December 16, 2024

Ruth McArdle, known by her stage names Lady Galore and Cherrie Blue, passed away on December 16. McArdle was an influential member of the industrial music scene, particularly as the vocalist for Lords Of Acid. McArdle sang on their beloved Voodoo U album which was released in 1994. She was also a contributor to industrial rock band My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult.

Slim Dunlap – December 18, 2024

Slim Dunlap, known for his brief time with Minnesota-based rock band The Replacements, passed away on December 18 at the age of 73. Dunlap had joined the group in 1987, replacing their founding lead guitarist Bob Stinson. Dunlap left the band in 1991 and recorded two albums worth of solo material. His guitar work is immortalized on 1987’s Pleased To Meet Me and 1990’s All Shook Down.

Featured Image Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt