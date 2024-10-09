RIP: Nell Smith Dead at 17

Home News Maya Gotschall October 9th, 2024 - 9:47 AM

Nell Smith, a Flaming Lips collaborator and rising Canadian singer-songwriter, has died at the age of 17. While no cause of death has been formally released, The Flaming Lips member Wayne Coyne shared with the crowd at their latest show in Portland on October 7 that she was killed in a car accident. Her death was announced beforehand via Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde’s social media post on October 7 where he wrote: “We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia. Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter,” (https://www.nme.com/news/music/the-flaming-lips-collaborator-nell-smith-has-died-aged-17-3800422).

The death comes at a shock to her family, friends, and musical peers as she was set to release her debut solo album in 2025 through Bella Union. It’s unknown what is to happen with her work at this time. Smith worked on the 2021 album with The Flaming Lips titled Where The Viaduct Looms, a Nick Cave’s cover album, where she’s featured as the main singer throughout the album’s entirety. Smith piqued the interest of the psychedelic rock band back in 2019 when she was just 12 years old, dressed as a parrot in the crowd alongside her parents at one of their concerts. Clearly leaving her mark on the indie rock group, they kept in touch and discussed the start of the 2021 cover album which she recorded at the age of 14.

