RIP: Keith LeBlanc Producer For Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, The Cure & More, Dead At 70

Keith LeBlanc, a drummer on several early hip-hop releases and a main producer on albums by Nine Inch Nails and more, has passed away at the age of 70. This has been reported by his record label On-U Sound, with no cause of death revealed.

LeBlanc helped begin the early hip-hop sound as a drummer in the Sugarhill House Band alongside bassist Doug Wimbish of Living Colour and guitarist Skip “Little Axe” McDonald.

As a producer and mixer, LeBlanc worked with several prominent artists, including Nine Inch Nails, Living Colour, Peter Gabriel, The Cure, and Ministry.

He was a staple contributor to NIN’s debut album, Pretty Hate Machine, co-producing classic singles such as “Head Like a Hole” and “Down in It,” and engineering or mixing several other songs on the record.

LeBlanc also worked as a drummer or programmer with James Brown, R.E.M., The Rolling Stones, The Stone Roses, Annie Lennox, Tina Turner, Bryan Ferry, Depeche Mode, and Sinead O’Connor, among others.

As a solo artist, LeBlanc released seven albums, including his influential 1986 debut LP, Major Malfunction.