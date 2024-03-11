RIP: Blake Harrison Of Pig Destroyers Dead At 48

Home News James Reed March 11th, 2024 - 4:20 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Former Pig Destroyer frontman, Blake Harrison, has died at the age of 48. Harrison joined the Alexandria, Virginia grindcore band as their vocalist back in 2006 and performed with them up until 2022, according to Blabbermouth. He appeared on the band’s 2002 album ‘Phantom Limb’ along with 2012’s ‘Book Burner’ and 2018’s ‘Head Cage’. No reason for death has been confirmed at the time of writing.

The band posted on their official Instagram to confirm Harrison’s passing and pay tribute to the vocalist. “Blake Hollingsworth Harrison has been our spirit animal for over 20 years,” began their post. “In the early oughts, Blake’s band Daybreak and Pig Destroyer were both fledgling bands of malcontents fighting to establish our footprint in the scene.

They continued: “Eventually, Blake joined PD in early 2004 helping with merch on the Grind Over UK tour. Thus began a creative brotherhood and friendship that would span over two decades, across many countries, and over several albums…We all shared the same values and basic beliefs in what we were doing while quickly becoming a tight family.

“Everyone that knew Blake loved Blake. Light bent around him…Thank you for everything Blake. Thanks for the million memories, laughs, and stories. You are etched into the bedrock of our lives. God speed Blake, you rascal. Love you man.”

Back in 2020, Harrison opened up about joining Pig Destroyer, “I’ve known the guys forever. I booked one of their early shows, and after getting to know them, I’d travel with them out of town sometimes. We did a three-day run with Whitehouse and Donna Parker/Jessica Rylan joined them doing some noise onstage…It’s still a growing and learning process for me.”