RIP: Ruth McArdle Of Lords Of Acid Dead

Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 3:53 PM

According to social media, Ruth McArdle of Lords Of Acid has died. To help share the sad news, Lords Of Acid has shared the following statement: “It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Ruth McArdle’s passing. Ruthie/Lady Galore/Cherrie Blue was an extraordinary talent and an unforgettable frontwoman for Lords of Acid during our iconic VooDoo-U era. Her voice, energy, and presence left a lasting impact on all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed. Long Live The Acid Queen.”

Also on social media, artist Praga Khan expressed his heart in the following statement: “RIP, Ruth McArdle (aka Lady Galore/ Cherrie Blue), the iconic vocalist of Voodoo U from Lords of Acid . Her talent and influence will always be remembered She was the first LOA vocalist to tour live in America on the infamous sextasy ball tour 1995.”

Lords of Acid are a Belgian electronic music group, who were originally formed in 1988 by Khan, Oliver Adams and Jade 4U. The band is known for their provocative lyrics, blending techno, acid house and industrial music, with themes of sexuality, drug use and hedonism.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat