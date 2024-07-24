RIP: John Mayall Of Bluesbreakers With Eric Clapton Dead At 90

Home News Sarah Faller July 24th, 2024 - 6:01 PM

Early on July 23 it was announced that John Mayall, often considered to be the godfather of British Blues, passed away. It was announced on Facebook by his family (via NME).

John Mayall was a large musical influence on both rock and blues. He made lots of music in his life with over 30 albums both with bands and solo. The most recent was released in 2022 and was titled The Sun Is Shining Down.

He began his career in London during the 60’s when he formed his band the Bluesbreakers. The group had many notable members throughout its life such as Eric Clapton, as well as the late Peter Green, and Mick Fleetwood, two founding members of Fleetwood Mac. In the 70’s Mayall moved to America and began his solo work. In the states he continued to collaborate with many talented artists such as Patti Smith, and Rick Vito. In 2016 he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and in 2019 he published an autobiography co-written by Joel McIver titled Blues From Laurel Canyon: My Life As A Bluesman.

He was awarded the position of Officer of the British Empire in 2005; and for his immense contribution to music, especially British blues and rock, he was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this October.

Photo Credits: Brett Padelford