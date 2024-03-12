RIP: Eric Carmen, “Hungry Eyes” & “All By Myself” Singer, Dead At 74

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 4:32 PM

The frontman for the rock band, Raspberries, and singer of “All By Myself,” Eric Carmen, has passed away at age 74.

Carmen’s wife, Amy Carmen, shared a message with fans on Carmen’s website notifying them of his passing. She wrote, “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. ‘Love Is All That Matters… Faithful and Forever.’” Amy referenced her late husband’s song, “Love Is All That Matters,” at the end of her message.

Eric Carmen’s death also elicited responses from Kiss’ frontman Paul Stanley, SirusXM’s Eric Alper, and talk show host, Eddie Trunk. Stanley stated, “A killer band live & I loved their records.” Alper also chimed into the conversation about Carmen’s death and said, “Devastated to hear this news. Eric Carmen & The Raspberries were 1st rock music I ever heard. The power chords of Go All The Way literally introduced me to rock & set me on my path. I knew Eric & did much w/ him during bands reunion. RIP to a true great.”

Carmen was known for creating old-school traditional rock like the Beatles and solo music that rang a bell with almost everyone.

There is no information known at this moment as to why he passed.

