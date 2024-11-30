RIP: William Cullen Hart Of Olivia Tremor Control Dead At 53

Home News Cristian Garcia November 30th, 2024 - 3:49 PM

William Cullen Hart, co-founder of label/collective Elephant 6 Recording Co and indie band Olivia Tremor Control has died at age 53. The news arrives a day after the Olivia Control released the singles “Garden of Light” and “The Same Place”, their first new music in 13 years.

Born June 14, 1971, Hart grew up in Ruston, Louisiana, alongside Schneider, Bill Doss, and Jeff Mangum. Doss and Hart formed The Olivia Tremor Control in 1993 and subsequently released two albums, 1996’s Dusk at Cubist Castle and 1999’s Black Foliage. The group disbanded in 2000, but reunited in 2009 after Hart and Doss reconnected after Hart was hospitalized from multiple sclerosis, from which he suffered for nearly two decades. After Doss died in 2012, the remaining band members decided to keep playing and confirmed in 2023 they were working on new music.

After Olivia Tremor Control’s breakup, Hart performed in Circulatory System, a psychedelic rock group he formed with Derek Almstead, Suzanne Allison, Peter Erchick, John Fernandes, Charlie Johnston, and Heather McIntosh in 2000. The band released multiple albums, including 2014’s Mosaics Within Mosaics.

News of Hart’s death has sent an outpouring of grief as fellow Elephant 6 co-founder and Apples in Stereo frontman Robert Schneider responded to Hart’s passing. Schneider who has said that Hart died of natural causes after he had been living with multiple sclerosis for years, wrote a heartfelt tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator:

“I have always loved you and will always love you with the same intensity I had when we were young,” Schneider wrote. “You were so amazing, I can’t even believe you existed. I will miss your love and your humor and your energy and your brilliance forever. I will endeavor to help your bandmates finish your work, and I will forever be grateful for your friendship and your love – my sweet friend and my greatest artistic influence. May your journey to the mountains be beautiful.”

Read Robert Schneider’s full tribute to William Hart here.