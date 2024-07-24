RIP: Bill Crook, Formerly Of Spiritbox, Passes Away

Home News Sarah Faller July 24th, 2024 - 5:55 PM

Bill Crook, the previous Spiritbox bassist, has passed. It was announced via instagram by his friend, fellow musician, and previous bandmate from A Textbook Tragedy Kai Turmann (via Loudwire).

Bill Crook spent his musical career in many amazing bands. He started his career in 2004 with A Textbook Tragedy, the mathcore group from Vancouver with Kai Turmann. He then became the bassist for Living with Lions, replacing the previous bassist of the pop-punk band Shayne Lundburg. Crook played with Living With Lions from 2011 to 2018. Finally Crook made the shift to play with Spirit Box.

The bassist played in the Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox for five years, from 2018 to 2022, with his very notable contribution to the 2021 debut album Eternal Blue. He was succeeded in the band by Josh Gilbert who previously played in As I Lay Dying. It seemed Crook was working on new solo music. He posted a reel to instagram in July of making music with Aaron Gillespie from Underoath.

Both the vocalist Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer of Spiritbox have posted tributes to their ex bandmate Bill Crook via photos on their instagram.