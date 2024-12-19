RIP: Slim Dunlap Of The Replacements Dead At 73

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 1:42 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Bob “Slim” Dunlap, who is best known as the guitarist for The Replacements, died at his home in Minneapolis on December 18. The artist had suffered a debilitating stroke in 2012 and he had health ever since. Dunlap was 73 years old. Born in Plainview, MN in 1951, Dunlap started playing in Twin Cities bands in the early 1970s, including Curtis Almsted’s band Spooks and he also worked at the Minneapolis club First Avenue.

It was with the band Spooks that the artist got noticed by Paul Westerberg, who was hiring a replacement for lead guitarist Bob Stinson. Dunlap joined the band in 1987 just after they finished recording Pleased to Meet Me, where he would stay with The Replacements through their original era run, which included the albums, Don’t Tell a Soul and All Shook Down.

Dunlap’s stroke happened around the same time as The Replacements’ reunion, where Josh Freese and Dave Minehan played guitar for those shows. but the band released a new EP in 2014 with proceeds going to help Dunlap’s recovery and medical bills. Also, Dunlap toured with Dan Baird of Georgia Satellites and released the two solo albums, The Old New Me in 1993 and Times Like This in 1996. The artist’s solo work was praised by Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams and other artists.