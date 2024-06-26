RIP: Shifty Shellshock of Crazy Town Dead at 49

Home News Collin Herron June 26th, 2024 - 9:12 AM

Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of Crazy Town, has died. He was aged 49. The singer, whose real name is Seth Binzer, was found in his Los Angeles home earlier this week. The reports were shared by various outlets including Kerrang! and NewsWeek, and an LA medical examiner has confirmed news of his death. At time of writing, few details about his passing have been shared, and a cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

According to nme.com, He is survived by three sons, and further details about his death are expected to be shared shortly. “RIP old friend remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you… sending love to your family,” wrote photographer Mike Azria.

His fomer group Crazy Town was in some trouble around this time last year. On mxdwn.com, videos actually filmed by several Crazy Town fans at the show revealed an on-stage dispute between the two musicians, with Reeves accusing Binzer of being absent as well as of stealing money to which he responded by threatening Reeves’ loved ones.