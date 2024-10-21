RIP: Paul Di’Anno, Former Iron Maiden Vocalist, Dead At 66

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 12:39 PM

According to loudwire.com, Paul Di’Anno, who is the vocalist for Iron Maiden‘s first two albums, has died at age 66 years old. The news was confirmed by the record label Conquest Music. At this time, an immediate cause of death has not been announced.

“Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023,” Conquest Music said in an official statement.

Di’Anno’s first career retrospective album, titled The Book of the Beast, was issued in September. An upcoming documentary on the singer’s life was reportedly in the works with producer Wes Orshoski, who also directed 2010’s Lemmy, which is about Motorhead‘s late frontman.

Born Paul Andrews on May 17, 1958, in Chingford, East London, Di’Anno sang in several British rock bands as a teen. He joined Iron Maiden in 1977, replacing short-lived former singer Dennis Wilcock. With Di’Anno at the helm, Iron Maiden released their self-titled debut album in 1980.

Combining metal, punk and progressive rock, Iron Maiden influenced countless bands over the next several decades, while songs like “Iron Maiden,” “Sanctuary,” “Running Free” and “Phantom of the Opera” became fan favorites and set list staples. Iron Maiden quickly followed up with their debut of 1981’s Killers.

Di’Anno’s second outing showcased bigger production and even more labyrinthine song structures. “Murders in the Rue Morgue” and the title track rank as some of the band’s earliest and most promising mini-epics, while the urgent, hook-filled “Wrathchild” features one of Di’Anno’s most iconic, skyscraping howls that foreshadows the direction Iron Maiden would take with successor Bruce Dickinson.