RIP: Ciriaco “Pinche Peach” Quezada Of Brujeria Dead At 57

Brujeria adds: “As a long term member of Brujeria he was the unmasked face of Brujeria! He was the “star” of all our song videos. Videos like ‘La Migra’ to ‘El Patron del Reventon.’ The band and I will miss you dearly. We love you and loved working with you! You will not ever be forgotten!! He was my best friend, my bro, my bandmate, and my cousin.”

Quezada was as not an original member of Brujeria but joined the band at an early stage in their run. The group initially formed in 1989 with the desire to provide a Latino and Chicano representation within the grindcore and death metal community. Each of the band members adopted stage names, with Quezeda coming on board under the moniker “Pinche Peach” after the exit of singer Jello Biafra.

Providing backing vocals and serving up samples, the artist first appeared on 1993’s Matando Gueros album, the group’s first offering through Roadrunner Records. He then appeared on all four of their subsequent records and has remained a constant, returning to the group after their early 2000s hiatus.