RIP: Dave Sweetapple Of Witch, Eerie, Sweet Apple, Dead At 58

In breaking news reported by Brooklyn Vegan, Dave Swetapple, bassist of Witch, Eerie, and Sweet Apple, has passed away at 58 years old. According to Tee Pee Records owner, Kenny Sehgal, who received the devasting news while at Sonic Festival in Portugal, the beloved bassist had died in his sleep, prompting Sehgal to project a photo of Sweetapple on the main stage in tribute.

Sehgal is not alone in his tribute to Sweetapple, with many others flowing in on social media. Damian Abraham of Fucked, in a long social media post, wrote “Dave’s impact on music was immense and too big to sum up with a single band, really. While he certainly played in some amazing bands, he also took photos for countless zines and records…”

Roadburn Fest expressed in their tribute, “Dave Sweetapple left an inedible mark on the lives of many, many people and will be sorely missed. Not only was he a talented musician himself but he also nurtured creativity in others, as a mentor, facilitator, and guide.”

In addition, Desertfest NYC also wrote in their tribute post, “Dave Sweetapple was an integral part in us launching Desertfest NYC in 2019. We are shocked & devastated to hear of his sudden passing. Talented, captivating & caring beyond measure, Dave had a wicked sense of humor & touched the lives of so many…”

Sweetapple’s Witch and Sweet Apple bandmate, J. Mascis has also canceled his Dinosaur Jr. Set at the Outlandia Festival due to a “death in the family.”

To learn more about Dave Sweetapple and his legacy, be sure to check our cover stories on the artist and his bands on our site.

Please join us in expressing our deepest condolences to Dave Sweetapple and his loved ones as they navigate this difficult time.