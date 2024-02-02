RIP: Wayne Kramer Of MC5 Dead At 75

Home News Skyy Rincon February 2nd, 2024 - 1:47 PM

According to Stereogum, Wayne Kramer, the guitarist for the Detroit-based hard rock band MC5 has passed away at the age of 75. The news was shared via the artist’s Instagram page. No cause of death has been revealed.

Kramer had just celebrated his 75th birthday with the grand opening of the Community Arts Programming and Outreach Center last April. The event boasted performances from Tom Morello, Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls and Ozomatli’s Raul Pacheco.

In 2022, Kramer had announced MC5’s first new album, entitled Heavy Lifting, in more than 50 years. The lead single and title track featured Tom Morello.