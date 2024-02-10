RIP: Damo Suzuki Of Can Dead At 74

Home News Skyy Rincon February 10th, 2024 - 8:19 PM

According to Stereogum, Damo Suzuki, the vocalist for experimental rock band Can, passed away at the age of 74. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed, however, it was known that Suzuki had been battling colon cancer for years.

The announcement was made via Can’s social media, “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our wonderful friend Damo Suzuki, yesterday, Friday 9th February 2024. His boundless creative energy has touched so many over the whole world, not just with Can, but also with his all continent spanning Network Tour. Damo’s kind soul and cheeky smile will be forever missed. He will be joining Michael, Jaki and Holger for a fantastic jam!”

Although not the original vocalist, Suzuki was integral to maintaining Can’s legacy from the 1970s and onwards after replacing Malcolm Mooney, later appearing on their Tago Mago, Ege Bamyası and Future Days albums in 1971, 1972 and 1973 respectively.