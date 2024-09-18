RIP: Juan Brujo Of Brujeria Dead At 61

Home News Hunter Graham September 18th, 2024 - 9:15 PM

John Lepe, a.k.a. Juan Brujo, the founder, frontman, and de facto leader of Los Angeles-based Latin metal band Brujeria, has tragically passed away at the age of 61, following a heart attack he suffered early Monday morning on September 16th. According to Blabbermouth, the band leader’s passing comes just days after Brujeria canceled all of their upcoming Mexcorsista tour dates in response to severe medical issues. This is the second time this year the band has been struck by tragedy, as just this past July, longtime vocalist Ciriaco “Pinche Peach” Quezada died at the age of 57.

Brujeria, whose name literally translates to “witchcraft” in Spanish, was formed in the East Los Angeles barrios in 1989 where Lepe had been attending numerous metal shows in local backyards during the rise of LA’s early 90s thrash scene. Lepe noted that many of the performers sang exclusively in English, despite most of the audience being Spanish-speaking Mexicans. In response to this, Brujeria was formed as a Spanish-speaking metal band, carving out a powerful niche within the greater Los Angeles area, and ultimately making a major impact in the metal scene.

Brujo’s untimely passing has notably devastated his friends and family, who asked to be left alone to grieve in private, while expressing deep appreciation of fans’ love and support.