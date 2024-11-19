RIP: Colin Petersen Of Bee Gees Dead At 78

Home News Charlotte Huot November 19th, 2024 - 5:14 PM

Colin Petersen, the original Bee Gees drummer, is dead at 78.

The band, Best of Bee Gees, announced Petersen’s death on their Facebook page this past Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen,” the statement reads. “He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace.”

The tribute band’s publicist, Sue Camilleri, said Petersen was “very special and loved”, according to nme.com.

“His insights and professionalism were appreciated on and off stage … he was unique and loved sharing the road and the spotlight with us,” Camilleri said.

No cause of death has been given yet.

Petersen first joined the Bee Gees in 1966 playing the drums for their first album titled, Spicks and Specks.

Following disagreements with Bee Gees manager Robert Stigwood, Petersen left the band after the release of their album, Cucumber Castle, in 1970.

More than 50 years later, Petersen began touring again after joining the Best of Bee Gees band, most recently performing in Queensland, Australia on Nov. 16.