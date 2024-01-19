RIP: Luis Vasquez Of The Soft Moon Dead At 44

Home News Skyy Rincon January 19th, 2024 - 10:45 PM

According to Pitchfork, Luis Vasquez, the mastermind behind post-punk, darkwave The Soft Moon has passed away at the age of 44. According to reports by CBS News, Vasquez’s body was discovered alongside fellow musician Juan Mendez, professionally known as Silent Servant, and Mendez’s partner Simone Ling who were all found dead at the residence.

A statement was issued on The Soft Moon’s social media this morning which reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family. We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The post went on to encourage those familiar with Vasquez to share their memories of the late artist, “If you have a memory of Luis, no matter if you were a close friend of his or not, please feel free to share. This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken.”