RIP: Luis Vasquez Of The Soft Moon Dead At 44

According to Pitchfork, Luis Vasquez, the mastermind behind post-punk, darkwave The Soft Moon has passed away at the age of 44. According to reports by CBS News, Vasquez’s body was discovered alongside fellow musician Juan Mendez, professionally known as Silent Servant, and Mendez’s partner Simone Ling who were all found dead at the residence.
A statement was issued on The Soft Moon’s social media this morning which reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family. We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
The post went on to encourage those familiar with Vasquez to share their memories of the late artist, “If you have a memory of Luis, no matter if you were a close friend of his or not, please feel free to share. This is a huge loss and our hearts are broken.”
Vasquez had released his self titled album The Soft Moon back in 2010. In 2012, he followed it up with the arrival of Zeros with Deeper, Criminal and Exister to follow in 2015, 2018 and 2022 respectively. Last June, Vasquez had released a remixed version of Exister featuring music from experimental electronic and industrial techno artists such as Phase Fatale, Unhuman, OTHR, Gael and Nørbak. Vasquez had an undeniable impact on the popularization and perpetuation of the Electronic Body Music genre.