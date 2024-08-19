RIP: Tore Ylwizaker Of Ulver Dead At 54

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 12:04 PM

Photo Credit: Lexi Houghton

According to consequence.net, Tore Ylwizaker, keyboardist for the band Ulver, passed away on the evening of August, 16 and the cause of death has not been revealed yet. Ulver announced the sad news with a paid tribute to their late bandmate in a statement on social media: “It is with black holes in our hearts we have to inform you that our brother for over nearly thirty years, Tore Ylvisaker (Ylwizaker), is dead. He passed on in the night of 16 August, his 54th birthday. It is all too much to take in at the moment. We will return as soon as we have collected ourselves. Rest in peace, dearest friend. We love you, forever. ULVER.”

View this post on Instagram

Ylwizaker joined Ulver in 1997 and first appeared on the band’s 1998 album, Themes From William Blake’s The Marriage of Heaven and Hell. His addition to the lineup ended with a marked artistic shift by Ulver, which began as a second-wave black metal act. Alongside Ylwizaker, the band began to explore a more electronic and avant style, highlighted by the trip-hop cult classic Perdition City in 2000.

Ylwizaker keyboards remained a major part of Ulver’s sound obnsome of the albums the band has released in the years since. He also had notable production and mixing credits for records by Ihsahn, Mayhem, Star of Ash, Arcturus and more.

