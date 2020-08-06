Thou, Low Flying Hawks, Khemmis and More to Appear on New Alice in Chains Tribute Album Dirt [Redux] for September 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 6th, 2020 - 9:06 PM

An Alice in Chains tribute album titled Dirt Redux is set to be released on September 18. The record features contributions from Thou, Low Flying Hawks, Forming the Void and Khemmis to name a few. It’s also the latest in a series by Magnetic Eye Records that recreates classic albums with covers by modern bands. See the full tracklist below.

Colorado doom-metal band Khemmis released their take on Alice in Chains’ classic “Down in a Hole” a cover that will be included on the new LP. “When we were presented with the opportunity to cover my favorite song from one of my favorite bands, I checked a pretty big item off of my bucket list,” said Ben Hutcherson in a press release. He continued to say “It’s an honor to take such a powerful piece of music and reimagine it through the creative lens of this band. We knew we wanted to stay true to parts of the song, particularly the chorus, but that we also needed to make it our own.”

The cover itself stays true to the grunge sound that Alice in Chains has mastered. Check out the cover below.

Frontman William Duvall recently released his critically acclaimed solo album One Alone. It was then led by a North American and European tour but has since been postponed due to the pandemic. Newly scheduled dates have yet to be announced. DuVall joined the iconic band in 2006, replacing the original lead singer Layne Staley, who died of a drug overdose in 2002. DuVall has recorded three albums with the band, 2009’s Black Gives Way to Blue, 2013’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, and 2018’s Rainier Fog.

Dirt Redux Tracklist:

01. Thou – Them Bones

02. Low Flying Hawks – Dam That River

03. High Priest – Rain When I Die

04. Khemmis – Down in a Hole

05. These Beasts – Sickman

06. Howling Giant – Rooster

07. Forming the Void – Junkhead

08. Somnuri – Dirt

09. Backwoods Payback – God Smack

10. Black Electric – Iron Gland

11. – (16) – – Hate to Feel

12. Vokonis – Angry Chair

13. The Otolith – Would?

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva