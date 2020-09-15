Thou Reimagines Alice In Chains’ “Them Bones” as a Blackened Sludge Anthem

Home News Aaron Grech September 15th, 2020 - 12:27 PM

Sludge metal outfit have released their take on Alice In Chains’ “Them Bones,” which was originally featured on their 1992 studio album Dirt. This cover will be featured on the Dirt [Redux] compilation album from Magnetic Eye Records, which will host numerous covers from the album by artists such as Low Flying Hawks, Forming the Void and Khemmis.

This take on “Them Bones” amplifies the energy of the original, removing the grunge like influence and pushing it deep into sludge metal territory with harsh vocals, gritty guitar chords and a darker tone. The guitar solo present on the original is re-imagined in this take, while elements from the original vocals are also present as they sing along this cover.

Thou had previously collaborated with the label on their Vol.4 [Redux] compilation last year, which served as a tribute to Black Sabbath and also held features from Zakk Sabbath, Bongzilla, The Obsessed, Spirit Adrift, Whores, High Reeper, Tony Reed and Haunt. The label released another redux compilation in 2018 in honor of the Pink Floyd classic The Wall, which held covers from Pallbearer, Melvins and Mark Lanegan. The label has also tackled other beloved classics including Jimi Hendrix’s beloved Electric Ladyland and Helmet’s Meantime.

Thou have been pretty busy with covers this year, tackling Nirvana for Bandcamp fundraising project and giving Bad Religion’s “Kerosene” a post-metal makeover for a Black Lives Matter benefit compilation. The group also teamed up with Emma Ruth Rundle for the collaborative project May Our Chambers Be Full.