In Memoriam: 2025

Skylar Jameson December 28th, 2025 - 9:08 PM

2025 saw the loss of many monumental musicians who shaped sound for generations. Even after an artist sadly passes away, their music can leave a mark on the world for years to come, by uniting, inspiring and understanding people. In this article, let’s remember the musical legacies of the artists we lost this year.

Peter Yarrow – January 7, 2025

Early in 2025, Peter Yarrow of the 1960s trio Peter, Paul and Mary passed away at the age of 86. The New York Times reports Yarrow’s cause of death as bladder cancer. Growing up, Yarrow attended the highly acclaimed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. After his studies there, he graduated to attend the well-known Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. After being a dedicated student and joining the group Peter, Paul and Mary, Yarrow went on to contribute to popular songs, like “Puff, the Magic Dragon”.

David Lynch – January 15, 2025

The academy award nominated artist David Lynch passed away at the age of 78, after a battle with emphysema since 2020. Lynch was an artist that will be remembered for his films such as Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and The Elephant Man. As well as his well-celebrated television series Twin Peaks. In addition to being a filmmaker, Lynch was known for his paintings and the music he created.

Garth Hudson – January 21, 2025

As reported by BrooklynVegan, Garth Hudson, the last surviving founding member of The Band, passed away in a New York nursing home on January 21st, 2025. He was born in 1937, making him 87 years old at the time he died. Hudson made his mark on the music industry with his distinct musical stylings as he took part in The Band. Before The Band, Hudson was a classically trained pianist and organist, but later got more into creating rock, blues and folk music with The Band. With The Band, Hudson often contributed by playing organ, piano and saxophone. The Band disbanded in 1976, therefore Hudson pursued a solo career. His death follows Robbie Robertson of The Band, who passed away in August of 2023.

Roberta Flack – February 24, 2025

On February 24th, 2025, Consequence reported that the legendary R&B singer, Roberta Flack, passed away on at the age of 88, surrounded by her family. Flack was known for hits such as “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love”. She released her debut album, First Take, with Atlantic Records in 1969 and continued to contribute to music throughout her life. In 2022, Flack was candid about her ALS diagnosis and how it affected her singing and speaking. Despite the diagnosis, Flack went on to work on a children’s book titled The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music, a documentary of her life and a reissue of her album Killing Me Softly.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

David Johansen – February 28, 2025

At 75 years old, David Johansen passed away at home surrounded by family. Johansen was the last surviving original member of the band New York Dolls. He passed away of natural causes after battling illness for almost 10 years, which included Stage 4 cancer, a brain tumor and broken back. In addition to his contributions to music, Johansen was the subject of Martin Scorsese’s documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only. Johansen will be remembered for being a strong New Yorker and even stronger musician with a legacy that will last for generations.

D’Wayne Wiggins – March 7, 2025

At the age of 64, D’Wayne Wiggins of the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! passed away after his battle with bladder cancer. Wiggins was a strong creative, who inspired many musicians through his work. He was a praised guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist and mentor. With Tony! Toni! Toné!, their first album Who? (1988) was certified gold by the RIAA. Also, their song from the 90s “Feels Good” ended up going platinum. Wiggins also had his hand in other artist’s music, such as Destiny’s Child, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys.

Dave Allen – April 5, 2025

Known for being the original bassist and one of the co-founders of the post-punk band Gang of Four passed away in 2025, at the age of 69. With Andy Gill, Jon King and Hugo Burnham, Allen formed the group that became known for monumental albums such as Entertainment! and Solid Gold. Gang of Four was known for mixing punk and funk music with political themes. In 1981, Allen moved on from Gang of Four to his next group, Shriekback. He also contributed to other groups like King Swamp and Low Pop Suicide. Allen also played a part in music tech as he held roles at companies like Intel and Beats Music. Allen will be remembered for his experimental spirit and ambition to innovate in music.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Clem Burke – April 6, 2025

Clem Burke, known for his work as Blondie’s drummer, passed away in 2025 at the age of 70. The cause of death was his battle with cancer, which he fought privately, not revealing his diagnosis to the public until he passed. Consequence reported that Blondie issued a statement after Burke’s passing, calling him “the very pulse of Blondie”. Burke was known for his signature drumming style, in which he mixed disco, punk, reggae and more. During his life, Burke was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Blondie and their work has also been added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Jill Sobule – May 1, 2025

On the morning of May 1st, 2025, singer-songwriter Jill Sobula died in a house fire. At the time of her passing, Sobule was 66 years old. She was best known for her 1995 song “I Kissed A Girl” which made her the first to have an openly-queer song on the Billboard Top 20. Her famous song “Supermodel” also went on to feature in the cult classic movie Clueless. Before passing, on April 29th, Sobula expressed difficulties around touring due to developing sciatica. Sobule will be remembered for her work and contributions as a pioneer in music.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Daniel Williams – May 22, 2025

The Devil Wears Prada’s former drummer, Daniel Williams, died via plane crash in San Diego. With him on the plane was Dave Shapiro, the owner of Sound Talent Group and Velocity Records. Williams played with The Devil Wears Prada for 100 years (2005-2016). After he passed, the band posted a message in tribute to Williams, which read, “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”

Rick Derringer – May 26, 2025

At the age of 77, Rick Derringer passed away on May 26th, 2025. The news came after Derringer endured a period of declining health and survived a triple bypass surgery. Derringer’s monumental career started in a local band called Rick and the Raiders, based in Celina, Ohio. Once signed to Bang Records, Rick and the Raiders was renamed to the McCoys and premiered with the song “Hang on Sloopy”. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to become the Ohio State Buckeyes’ theme song. Derringer was also a very talented guitar player, playing on songs by artists such as Barbara Streisand, Cindi Lauper and Weird Al Yankovic.

Sly Stone – June 9, 2025

Sly Stone passed away on June 9th of 2025 at the age of 82. Known as being frontman of the group Sly And The Family Stone, Stone’s passing came after suffering COPD, along with other health complications. According to his family, “Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family.” His family also spoke on his contributions to music by saying, “His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world and his influence remains undeniable.” During the end of his life, Stone had written a screenplay about his life, which will most likely follow the Questlove-directed documentary about Stone’s life.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Brian Wilson – June 11, 2025

Co-founding member of the legendary Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, passed away at the age of 82. Wilson formed The Beach Boys with his brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love and their friend Al Jardine. In the mid-60s, Wilson stepped back from performing live and dedicated himself to studio work. During his life, Wilson won two Grammys, was in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2007. His most recent album, Long Promised Road, was released in 2021.

Douglas McCarthy – June 11, 2025

On June 11th of 2025, Douglas McCarthy died at the age of 58. Throughout his life, McCarthy was best known for fronting the band Nitzer Ebb. The band contributed to music with their albums such as That Total Age, Belief and Showtime, amongst others. They ran from 1982 all the way until 1995, but later released an album in 2010, along with the solo album he released the same year. But later, in 2019, Nitzer Ebb reunited for a tour with all three of the original members. McCarthy will be remembered in music through his solo work and contributions to Nitzer Ebb.

David Kaff – July 11, 2025

At the age of 79, musician and actor David Kaff passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 11th, 2025. Kaff was known for his role as the keyboardist called Vin Savage, in the movie This Is Spinal Tap. In the 70s, Kaff started his music career in the rock band Rare Bird. The band saw success with singles such as “Sympathy”, which sold number one in Italy and France with over one million units sold worldwide. Kaff also left his mark on the world with his motto, “Have a good time…all the time.”

Robin Kaye – July 14, 2025

Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in their home in 2025. NME reported that the couple was shot then later discovered by officers doing a welfare check. The police suspect the couple passed away on July 10th, 4 days before they were discovered on July 14th. Kaye and Deluca both had their lives tragically cut short at the age of 70. During her life, Kaye was known for his work supervising the TV show American Idol, which gave a platform to hundreds of musical artists.

Ozzy Osbourne – July 22, 2025

One of the biggest music news stories this year was the passing of Ozzy Osbourne, at the age of 79, on July 22nd, 2025. Known as “The Prince of Darkness”, Osbourne was a pioneer in metal music, known for his solo music as well as for fronting the band Black Sabbath. Ozzy’s passing came only a couple weeks after Black Sabbath’s final show, dubbed as Back to the Beginning, where artists and fans came together to celebrate Black Sabbath and Osbourne’s contributions to music. During his life, Osbourne, his wife Sharon and his kids Kelly & Jack were the center of a Reality TV show that documented Osbourne’s one-of-a-kind personality and the close bond between the family. Osbourne will be remembered as a monumental musician and family man.

Chuck Mangione – July 22, 2025

Chuck Mangione of the groups Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and the Jazz Brothers, passed away at the age of 84. He died while in his hometown of Rochester, New York. Mangione was a trumpet and flugelhorn player, who crafted iconic songs like “Feels So Good” in 1978. He founded the duo known as The Jazz Brothers, with his brother Gap. They released the song “Something Different”, recorded by Cannonball Adderley. Mangione was an educated musician, as a 1963 graduate from the Eastman School of Music. After college, he went on to be the trumpet player in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers. During Mangione’s life, he went on to win Grammys for the song “Bellavia”.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Brent Hinds – August 20, 2025

Former Mastodon guitarist, Brent Hinds, was killed in an accident on August 20th. According to Atlanta News First, at the time of the accident Hinds was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle and was hit when a BMW SUV failed to yield. Hinds founded Mastodon in 2000 with bassist Tory Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelilher and drummer Brann Dailor. In the band, Hinds not only played lead guitar, but contributed as co-vocalist. Mastodon had an innovative sound that blended sludge, progressive and Southern rock. Hinds will be remembered for his innovative contributions to rock music.

Bruce Loose – September 5, 2025

At 66, Bruce Loose, the lead singer of the punk band Flipper died. Loose started with Flipper in the 70s and the band became known for their unique performance style, along with their chaotic musical stylings. With Flipper, Loose experimented with music and ignored tradition and rules, which cemented Flipper’s very own special musical identity. The group even put their mark on grunge music in the 90s and 90s. Loose will be remembered as an advocate for artistic freedom in music and constantly pushing industry boundaries.

Allen Blickle – September 5, 2025

Allen Blickle, known for co-founding the Baroness, passed away this year. With the band, Blickle contributed to multiple albums including Second, Red Album, Blue Record and Yellow & Green. However, his time was cut short with the band in 2012, when he had his vertebrae fractured in a bus crash. After leaving Baroness, Blickle dabbled in electronic pop with Justin Nuckols with their project known as Alpaca. Blickle also drummed for the band A Place to Bury Strangers, along with being half of a soul duo called Romantic Dividends. Blickle will be remembered as a great musician who wasn’t afraid to try new sounds.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Tomas Lindberg – September 16, 2025

Tomas Lindberg, died on September 16th, 2025. Lindberg was a Swedish heavy metal vocalist, best known for his work in the band At The Gates. His passing came at the age of 52, after complications relating to his cancer treatment. With At The Gates, Lindberg was a pioneer for the subgenre of death metal, known as the Gothenburg sound. The band became known for classic metal albums, such as 1995’s Slaughter Of The Soul. In addition to At The Gates, Lindberg also contributed to bands such as Skitsystem and Disfear.

Ian Watkins – October 11, 2025

During Ian Watkins’ time in prison, the disgraced former lead singer of Lostprophets was murdered at the age of 48. At the end of his life, Watkins was spending time incarcerated for child sex offences. Watkins was arrested in 2013, which deeply impacted his bandmates, fans and victims. After the arrest, his bandmates claimed to have no knowledge of the things Watkins was doing behind closed doors. Watkins will be remembered for his crimes, as they have definitely overshadowed any musical contributions he made with Lostprophets.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

D’Angelo – October 14, 2025

After his battle with pancreatic cancer, D’Angelo passed away at the age of 51, in New York City. Through his life, D’Angelo was an important figure who revolutionized R&B. He was known for hits such as “Lady”, “Brown Sugar” and “Cruisin’”. D’Angelo’s album Brown Sugar spent 65 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified platinum in 1996. His family issued a statement to Variety at the time of his passing, saying, “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Ace Frehley – October 16, 2025

At the age of 74, the rock legend Ace Frehley passed away. His passing came as a result of injuries he sustained after suffering a fall about a month before his death. Frehley was the original guitarist for the very famous rock band Kiss. He formed the band with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, playing with them from 1973 until 1982. He then moved on to founding the band Frehley’s Comet, which was active from 1984 to 1988. He later rejoined Kiss during their reunion tour in 1996 and stayed with the band until 2002. The news of his death follows him announcing show cancellations on September 25th, 2025, citing medical issues.

Sam Rivers – October 18, 2025

Sam Rivers, bassist of the band Limp Bizkit, passed away at the age of 48. When Rivers passed, Limp Bizkit issued a statement in memoriam. They write, “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.” Rivers took part in founding the band in 1994 and was a big part of bringing their mix of hiphop and rock into the mainstream, with albums such as Significant Other, Chocolate Starfish and Hot Dog Flavored Water.

David James Ball – October 22, 2025

David James Ball (also known as Dave Ball) died at the age of 66. He passed away while sleeping in his London home on October 22nd. Throughout his life, Ball made significant contributions to electronic music through being half of the synthpop duo Soft Cell. At the time of his passing, his bandmate, Mac Almond, wrote a tribute calling Ball a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius.” Ball and Almond formed Soft Cell while attending Leeds Polytechnic and became a staple of the 1980s. Their song “Tainted Love” brought the duo’s music worldwide. Ball also worked with artists such as David Bowie, Kylie Minogue and the Pet Shop Boys. Ball will be remembered as a musical visionary who revolutionized electronic music.

Donna Jean Godchaux – November 2, 2025

Donna Jean Godchaux of The Grateful Dead has passed away at age 78. Per a Rolling Stone report, Godchaux passed away at a hospice facility in Tennessee, after her battle with cancer. Donna joined The Dead starting in 1971, with her husband keyboardist Keith Godchaux. She also worked as a background vocalist, performing on songs from major artists such as Elvis Presley, Cher and Neil Diamond. Her final album was the Donna Jean Godchaux Band’s Back Around, released in 2014. Donna will be remembered for her beautiful spirit and musical talents.

Joseph Byrd – November 2, 2025

On December 18th, The New York Times announced that Joseph Byrd had died on November 2nd, at the age of 87. Byrd was best known for co-founding the band United States of America, where he was the frontman. The band had a psych-rock sound that led them to having a pretty successful run. They combined rock sounds with electronic ones, included political messages in their music and placed a heavy emphasis on their performance art. In addition to fronting United States of America, Byrd played his first show in 1961 at Yoko Ono’s apartment and later was an assistant to Virgil Thomson, which led him to playing a recital at Carnegie Hall. Byrd was a virtuoso, being able to play the electric harpsichord, organ, calliope, piano and synthesizer.

Gary “Mani” Mounfield – November 20, 2025

Gary Mounfield, best known as “Mani”, passed away this year, at the age of 63. During his life, Mani played bass in the bands Stone Roses and Primal Scream. He started with Stone Roses in the 1980s and then began playing with Primal Scream after Stone Roses disbanded in 1996. Many of his collaborators and friends made posts in tribute, including Tim Burgess of The Charalatans who wrote that Mani was “such a beautiful friend.” In addition to music, Mani was very close to his family and friends. His death follows his wife Imelda’s passing in 2023.

Jimmy Cliff – November 24, 2025

The Grammy award-winning reggae icon, Jimmy Cliff, died at the age of 81. In addition to being a prominent figure in the music industry, Cliff was also known for his role in The Harder They Come, a movie that he also worked on the instrumental soundtrack for. He made hits such as “Many Rivers to Cross” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want”. In 1986, Cliff won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album with his project Cliff Hanger. Then, almost 30 years later, in 2013, Cliff won another Grammy for Best Reggae Album with the album Rebirth. Cliff leaves behind a huge impact on music and a lasting legacy.

Steve Cropper – December 3, 2025

Steve Cropper passed away at the age of 84. Cropper was known for his work as a musician, songwriter and producer. He played in the band Booker T & the MG’s, who took part in originating the Stax Records’ sound. He also contributed to records by other artists with Stax Records, such as Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett. After his death, Pat Mitchell Worley, operator of the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis shared a message in memoriam. Worley writes, “Steve Cropper’s offerings to American music are significant but his contribution to soul and R&B music are immeasurable.”

Raul Malo – December 9, 2025

Raul Malo of The Mavericks passed away at the age of 60. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the end of his life, Malo suffered from colon cancer and leptomeningeal disease. The Mavericks were a Latin-country band, formed in 1989. Malo was also a philanthropist during his life, providing music education to children worldwide. Malo leaves behind a monumental musical legacy.

Carl Carlton – December 14, 2025

Legendary R&B, soul and fun singer-songwriter, Carl Carlton, passed away at the age of 72. He was best known for his song “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked)”, which peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. Throughout his life, Carlton also had his songs appear in major TV shows and movies. Carlton’s music will remain an R&B pioneer and staple for years to come

Joe Ely – December 15, 2025

Alt-country artist, Joe Ely, passed away at the age of 78. His death came after he battled with Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s and pneumonia. Ely was known for collaborating with artists such as Bruce Springsteen and The Clash. Springsteen and Ely kept up a working relationship for years, even releasing their song “Odds of the Blues” in 2024. He also played in the band The Flatlanders, starting in 1972. In addition to The Flatlanders, Ely was also part of a supergroup known as Buzzin’ Cousins, which was made up of himself, John Mellencamp, John Prine, Dwight Yoakam and James McMurtry. Throughout his life, Ely released 16 solo albums, the first coming out in 1977.