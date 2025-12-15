RIP: Carl Carlton Dead at 72

Home News Emily Lopez December 15th, 2025 - 11:18 PM

Carlton Hudgens, also known as Carl Carlton, was born in 1953 in Detroit. Carlton then went on to have a long career as a R&B, soul and funk singer and songwriter. Some of his biggest hits include “Everlasting Love,” which made it to number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1974, and “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked),” which hit number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the numerous recognitions that his work has received over his years as an artist. His career did slow down after the 80s, but it still continued into the 2010s, with his release of God Is Good.

It was reported by Stereogum that Carlton has passed away. Carlton’s son, Carlton Hudgens II, announced his father’s passing in a Facebook post on December 14. Hudgens II wrote, “RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton singer of She’s a Bad Mama Jama. Long hard fight in life and you will be missed.” He was 72 years old and had suffered a stroke in 2019, although there hasn’t been an official cause of death released yet.

Carlton is leaving behind quite the legacy. With his songs appearing in many major TV shows and movies, his music keeps getting introduced to new audiences. Carlton is a staple of R&B music and has gathered many fans during his years of making music. There is no doubt that he will be missed, by both original fans and those who have grown to love his music along the way.