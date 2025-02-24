RIP: Roberta Flack dead at 88

Home News Michelle Grisales February 24th, 2025 - 5:34 PM

Roberta Flack, the legendary R&B singer known for timeless hits like “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” has passed away at the age of 88. Her death occurred on February 24, 2025, surrounded by family, according to Consequence.

Flack’s representative expressed their sorrow and said in a statement, “We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator.” Although a cause of death has not been disclosed, Flack had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis since 2022.

Born on February 10, 1937, in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Flack’s musical journey began in her early years. Raised in Virginia, she grew up surrounded by music, thanks to her mother, a church organist. Flack began singing in churches of various denominations, including the historic Lomax African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Her passion for music was apparent early on, and by the age of nine, she had begun playing the piano. Her talent led her to receive a full music scholarship to Howard University, setting her on a path toward stardom.

Flack became the headliner at Mr. Henry’s, a popular D.C. venue where notable figures such as Woody Allen, Bill Cosby, Ramsey Lewis, and others would visit to hear her sing. After jazz pianist Les McCann saw her perform, he arranged for her to audition for Atlantic Records, leading to the release of her debut album First Take in 1969. She continued to release popular songs through the 1980s, including “Making Love” and “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love.”

In 2022, Flack publicly revealed her ALS diagnosis, which affected her ability to speak and sing. Despite the challenges, she continued to work on several projects, including a children’s book, a documentary about her life, and a reissue of her groundbreaking album Killing Me Softly. Her documentary, Roberta, premiered in November 2022 and her book The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music was slated for release in 2023.

Flack’s passing marks the end of an era in R&B and soul music, but her legacy will live on through the timeless songs and powerful performances she left behind. Her music continues to inspire and resonate, making her one of the most enduring artists in the history of American music.