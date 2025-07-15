RIP: David Kaff of Spinal Tap Dead at 79

Home News Leila DeJoui July 15th, 2025 - 12:06 AM

Musician David Kaff has died at the age of 79. Kaff was mainly known for his role as Spinal Tap keyboardist Viv Savage in This Is Spinal Tap, where his role was pretty limited. The recent passing of Kaff was confirmed by a statement from his band, Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom. According to the statement, he passed peacefully in his sleep on July 11. He was born in April of 1946. In 1970, he decided to pursue a career in the music industry and was in the progressive rock band, Rare Bird. Their band was pretty successful in Europe, reaching number one in charts for their song “Sympathy.” Their song was number one in both Italy and France and sold more than a million copies worldwide.

During the role in This Is Spinal Tap, Kaff joked about the magic of video games and being capable of playing certain basslines because of having two hands, according to an article by Consequence. However, during that time, he also had his most famous line, which also comes in the credits. His line, which is also his life motto, was “have a good time…all the time.” Kaff’s final appearance with the band was during their 1984 appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Their set was pretty elaborate, since Savage supposedly had died when visiting the grave of drummer Mick Shrimpton, who had exploded on stage.