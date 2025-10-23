RIP: David James Ball of Soft Cell Dead at 66

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 23rd, 2025 - 6:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

David James Ball, better known as Dave Ball, the pioneering electronic musician and one half of the iconic synthpop duo Soft Cell, has died at the age of 66. Ball passed away peacefully in his sleep at his London home this past Wednesday, October 22. His longtime bandmate and collaborator Marc Almond led the tributes, calling him a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius.”

Formed in 1979 while Ball and Almond were art students at Leeds Polytechnic, Soft Cell became one of the defining acts of the 1980s. Their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, and the chart-topping single “Tainted Love” propelled them to international fame. Ball’s innovative use of synthesizers and tape splicing techniques gave Soft Cell a distinctive sound that influenced countless acts including the Pet Shop Boys, Erasure, and Depeche Mode. Beyond their hit singles like “Bedsitter,” “Torch,” and “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye,” Ball also helped pioneer the remix album format with Non Stop Ecstatic Dancing.

Outside of Soft Cell, Ball found success in the 1990s with The Grid, producing the global hit “Swamp Thing,” and worked with artists such as David Bowie, Kylie Minogue, and the Pet Shop Boys. At the time of his death, Ball and Almond had just completed work on Danceteria, Soft Cell’s forthcoming sixth and final album, slated for release in spring 2026. The duo’s final performance together took place just weeks ago at the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames, where they performed to more than 20,000 fans.

Ball is remembered as a warm-hearted, visionary artist whose work reshaped the landscape of electronic music. He is survived by his family and four children.