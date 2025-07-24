RIP: Chuck Mangione of The Jazz Messengers & Jazz Brothers, Known For His Hit Song “Feels So Good”, Dead At 84

Home News Leila DeJoui July 24th, 2025 - 8:31 PM

The musician, Chuck Mangione, has passed away at the age of 84, according to an article by Stereogum. The musician was a member of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers and later the Jazz Brothers. The musician played the flugelhorn and the trumpet. One of his top charting songs was “Feels So Good” when he was a solo artist. He made the smooth jazz instrumental which became a number four hit in 1978. Mangione passed away in Rochester, New York, which was his hometown.

Both of Mangione’s parents were immigrants from Italy. He grew up in Rochester, which he lived in throughout his career. He began his career in the music industry with his brother, Gap, who was a pianist. The Mangione Brothers, which were also known as the Jazz Brothers, had a single, “Something Different,” which was recorded by Cannonball Adderley. Mangione attended and graduated from the Eastman School of Music in 1963. After graduating in 1963, the musician joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers on trumpet.

During the same time, the musician was also a member of the National Gallery. By 1968, Mangione had become the director of the Eastman jazz ensemble. Mangione had a career as a solo artist and also a bandleader. He had often played in a quartet with the saxophonist, Gerry Niewood. By the end of the ‘70s, Mangione had quite a few groundbreaking moments for his career, including some Grammy wins for his song “Bellavia.”