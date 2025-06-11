RIP: Brian Wilson Of The Beach Boys Dead At 82

Home News Michelle Grisales June 11th, 2025 - 4:07 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Music legend and co-founder of the Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, has passed away at the age of 82, according to Pitchfork. His family announced the news of his death but withheld details regarding the exact time, place or cause. However, in early 2024 it had been made public that Wilson was dealing with a neurocognitive condition similar to dementia and placed under conservatorship as he was unable to care for himself.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” his family said in a statement. “We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Wilson formed what would become the Beach Boys alongside brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. But by the mid-1960s, Wilson stepped back from live performances following a panic attack, dedicating himself instead to studio work.

Wilson faced numerous personal struggles, including substance abuse and a controversial relationship with psychologist Eugene Landy. Despite these obstacles, he continued to pursue creative projects such as Brian Wilson Presents Smile in 2004 and continued recording into the 2020s.

As a two-time Grammy winner, Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and honored at the Kennedy Center in 2007. His influence on music has been chronicled in multiple documentaries, the most recent being 2021’s Long Promised Road.