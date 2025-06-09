RIP: Sly Stone Dead at 82

Home News Michelle Grisales June 9th, 2025 - 3:51 PM

The music world is mourning the death of artist Sly Stone, who was most famous for his role as the frontman of Sly And The Family Stone. He passed away at the age of 82 following a prolonged struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other health complications.

The musician died peacefully with his loved ones at his side including his three children, according to an official message from his family.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” the family wrote. “After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend and his extended family.”

Their statement continued to share how Stone transformed the musical landscape through various genres. They described Stone’s impact as something that has shaped generations of artists and helped create a new era of genre-defying music.

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk and rock music,” the statement said. “His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”

In a powerful reminder of his lasting artistic project, Stone had recently finished a screenplay based on his life, intended to follow up his memoir and documentary. The family confirmed plans to eventually share the project with fans around the world.

“We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement read. “We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music.”