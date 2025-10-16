RIP: Ace Frehley Of Kiss Dead At 74

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 2:50 PM

UPDATE: 10/16/2025: According to Variety.com, Ace Frehley has died following the injuries he had suffered during a fall last month. He was 74 years old.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the devoted community of fans who have stood faithfully by his side through every era of his career. We at MNRK Music Group are deeply honored to have worked alongside Ace and to have been his label home since 2014. His creativity, humor, and passion for music will remain an enduring part of MNRK’s story.” says MNRK President and CEO Sean Stevenson.

According to TMZ.com, original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is reportedly on life support and the prognosis does not look good. Sources familiar with the artist’s situation told TMZ that Frehley suffered a brain bleed when he took a fall in his studio a couple weeks ago, which forced him to cancel his upcoming tour dates.

TMZ has also learned that the guitarist has been on a ventilator for some time and has not gotten better. Do, his family is reportedly considering turning off support as soon as this evening. While there are several social media posts indicating the artist has already passed, TMZ was told that the 74-year-old rockstar was still on the ventilator as of Thursday afternoon.

Following Frehley‘s fall and show cancelations, a September 25 statement, on his social media claimed: “He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.” But a week later, a second statement was released, stating: “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

The musician was a founding member of KISS by linking up with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. He shredded guitar with the group from 1973 to 1982 but left the group amid creative differences and substance abuse issues. Frehley then struck out on a solo career by founding the band Frehley’s Comet, which played together from 1984 to 1988. He rejoined the KISS for their 1996 reunion tour and remained with them until 2002.