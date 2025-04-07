RIP: Clem Burke of Blondie Dead at 70

Home News Michelle Grisales April 7th, 2025 - 4:01 PM

Clem Burke, the legendary drummer of Blondie, has passed away at the age of 70. The news was confirmed by the band in a statement released on Monday, revealing that Burke’s death followed a private battle with cancer.

Consequence sound reported the bands love toward Burke and kind words they shared in response to his passing. “Clem was much more than a drummer; he was the very pulse of Blondie,” the band said. “His exceptional talent, boundless energy and deep love for music were unparalleled. The impact he had on our sound and success is immeasurable. Clem’s influence extended beyond his musical abilities—his vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to his craft inspired everyone lucky enough to know him.”

Burke joined Blondie in 1975, soon after the band’s formation, and played on every album alongside founding members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein. Burke was a constant presence at the legendary CBGB club, which played a big role in his development as a musician. Hailing from New Jersey, Burke’s drumming style drew from a variety of rock and pop genres, helping to define Blondie’s sound.

Burke’s contribution to Blondie’s foundation was vital in the band’s early years, incorporating influences from disco, punk, reggae and more into his drum patterns. In 2006, Burke was added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Blondie. Reaching a year now, Blondie was also added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

In recent years, Burke launched the Clem Burke Drumming Project, a collaboration with researchers at Oxford and Cambridge, to study the impact of drumming on the brain and body. Blondie concluded their tribute by saying, “Clem’s influence transcends decades and musical genres, leaving a lasting legacy on every project he touched.”