Questlove Directing and Common Producing New Sly Stone Documentary

Krista Marple February 22nd, 2021 - 6:44 AM

Questlove, more formally known as Ahmir Thompson, has announced he is currently working on his upcoming film Sly & The Family Stone. The film currently does not have a release date. Summer of Soul was the documentary that started Thompson’s directing career. Summer of Soul was featured at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival where it won two awards.

Sly & The Family Stone is said to be about the iconic and influential artist Sly Stone, who is known for breaking the rules at incredibly dangerous times. “The pressure of explosive mainstream pop success and the responsibility of representing Black America forced him to walk the fine line of impossible expectations,” said MRC Entertainment of the film.

Thompson disclosed that fellow rapper Common would be one of the executive producers on the upcoming film. “It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA…it’s a black musicians blueprint…to be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela