RIP: Gary “Mani” Mounfield of Stone Roses Dead at 63

Jasmina Pepic November 20th, 2025 - 3:01 PM

Gary “Mani” Mounfield, the iconic bassist of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63. His brother, Greg, shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother.” The cause of death has not been disclosed.

BrooklynVegan reports that Mounfield’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from figures across the British music scene. Ian Brown, frontman of the Stone Roses, expressed his grief on X, posting “REST IN MANi X” while Liam Gallagher called him “my hero” in a similarly emotional tribute. Tim Burgess of The Charlatans remembered Mani as “one of the absolute best in every way – such a beautiful friend,” and Rowetta of Happy Mondays added, “Going to miss you so much … All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him.”

Born in Crumpsall, Manchester in 1962, Mani rose to prominence in the late 1980s as part of the Stone Roses, contributing to their genre-defining sound. After the Roses disbanded in 1996, he joined Primal Scream, playing on several key albums, before rejoining the Stone Roses during their reunion.

Beyond his musical achievements, Mani was known for his warmth, humility and deep connections with his friends and fans. He is survived by his twin sons. His wife, Imelda, passed away in 2023. His death marks a profound loss for the Madchester scene and for all who admired his artistry.