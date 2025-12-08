RIP: Steve Cropper Of Booker T & The MG’s Dead At 84

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 2:09 PM

According to NME.com, Steve Cropper, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame guitarist and Memphis soul artist, has died at the age of 84 years old. The musician, songwriter and producer passed away on Wednesday, December 3, according to a statement from Cropper’s family said Rolling Stone. The statement says: The Cropper family announces with profound sadness the passing of Stephen Lee Cropper, who died peacefully in Nashville today at the age of 84. Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched millions of lives around the world.”

Although a cause of death has not yet been disclosed, the message adds: “While we mourn the loss of a husband, father, and friend, we find comfort knowing that Steve will live forever through his music. Every note he played, every song he wrote, and every artist he inspired ensures that his spirit and artistry will continue to move people for generations to come.”

Cropper played in Booker T & the MG’s, who were originators of the Stax Records sound. The artist also contributed to recordings on the Memphis label by the likes of Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett. Pat Mitchell Worley, president and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation that operates the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, commented: “Steve Cropper’s offerings to American music are significant but his contribution to soul and R&B music are immeasurable.”

Worley adds: “His songwriting and guitar work shaped the very language of soul music. A gifted songwriter, producer, and musician, Cropper helped create timeless hits that continue to influence artists and people worldwide. His signature style helped define an era and cemented his legacy as one of the most important guitarists in modern music history.”