RIP: D’Wayne Wiggins Of Tony! Toni! Toné! Dead At 64

According to Pitchfork, D’Wayne Wiggins of soul/R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! has tragically passed away at the age of 64 after a battle with bladder cancer. The confirmation of his death was made in social media posts on the band’s and Wiggins’ personal pages.

via #tonytonitoneofficial (IG) With 💔, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning. (bladder cancer) For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, & are deeply grateful for your love & support ❤️ Wiggins Family pic.twitter.com/cSq8efIKbt — Tony! Toni! Toné! (@TonyToniTone1) March 7, 2025

The statement laments the loss of Wiggins, praising him as a passionate individual who thrived in the creative musical space and whose goal was to ultimately aid younger, aspiring artists and musicians on their journey to success. His family also expressed his legacy beyond being a founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, eulogizing him as a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist and mentor.