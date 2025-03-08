mxdwn Music

Menu

RIP: D’Wayne Wiggins Of Tony! Toni! Toné! Dead At 64

March 8th, 2025 - 11:19 PM

RIP: D’Wayne Wiggins Of Tony! Toni! Toné! Dead At 64

According to Pitchfork, D’Wayne Wiggins of soul/R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! has tragically passed away at the age of 64 after a battle with bladder cancer. The confirmation of his death was made in social media posts on the band’s and Wiggins’ personal pages.

The statement laments the loss of Wiggins, praising him as a passionate individual who thrived in the creative musical space and whose goal was to ultimately aid younger, aspiring artists and musicians on their journey to success. His family also expressed his legacy beyond being a founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, eulogizing him as a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist and mentor.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy