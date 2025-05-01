RIP: Jill Sobule, Singer Of 90s Hit Single “I Kissed A Girl,” Dead At 66

Home News Skyy Rincon May 1st, 2025 - 10:25 PM

Jill Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind the 1995 classic track “I Kissed A Girl,” passed away in the early morning hours of May 1 while caught in a house fire. Sobule was 66 years old.

“I Kissed A Girl” made chart history back in the 90s for being the first openly-queer oriented song to land on the Billboard Top 20 list. Sobule’s self-titled sophomore album marked a turning point in her musical career, spawning two hit tracks, the aforementioned “I Kissed A Girl” and “Supermodel.” The latter was prominently featured in the classic Alicia Silverstone-starring rom-com Clueless.