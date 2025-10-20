RIP: Sam Rivers Of Limp Bizkit Dead At 48

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 5:37 PM

According to NME.com, Limp Bizkit bassist and founding member Sam Rivers has died at the age of 48 years old. The group shared the news in a post on social media by describing Rivers as not “just our bass player” but “the soul in the sound.” “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous,” the band members wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Limp Bizkit (@limpbizkit)

The band adds: “We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory,” the band wrote. “We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.” The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Limp Bizkit, made up of Fred Durst, John Otto, DJ Lethal, and Rivers, formed in 1994 and have been credited with helping to bring heavy music to the mainstream with their blend of hip-hop and rock. Their hit albums include Significant Other, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, while they’re also recognized for hit singles such as “Take a Look Around” and “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)”, which reached number one in the UK and Ireland.