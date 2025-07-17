RIP: American Idol Music Supervisor Robin Kaye Dead at 70

Home News Jasmina Pepic July 17th, 2025 - 8:25 PM

Robin Kaye, an American Idol music supervisor, and her husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in their LA home this past Monday. According to an NME article, the couple was found dead by gunshot wounds after officers discovered their bodies during a welfare check. They were both 70 years old.

The couple had recently moved to Encino, CA, an upper-class neighborhood, allegedly so that they could feel safer from general crime. However three weeks prior to this attack, the two experienced an intruder in their home who attempted to commit robbery (although it did not escalate due to the couple’s dog scaring the criminal off). It is unknown if the two crimes are related. After this first intrusion, Kaye and her husband upgraded their security system.

Police believe that the couple were murdered on July 10th, four days before the bodies were found. The day after the bodies were discovered, LAPD arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian. Police claimed that Boodarian burgled the home while the couple was away. Surveillance video shows Boodarian jumping the couples fence and staying in the home for around 30 minutes. Before Boodarian was able to flee the scene, Kaye and Deluca arrived back at their property, leading the suspect to shoot the pair. Police declared them dead upon arrival. There is no known motive.

According to the district attorney’s office, Boodarian is being charged with two counts of murder and a count of residential burglary, along with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary. He appeared in court this afternoon, July, 17th, and will have another court hearing on August 20th.