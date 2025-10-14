RIP: D’Angelo Dead At 51

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 10:14 AM

According to Consequence.net, D’Angelo, who revolutionized R&B music, has died at the age of 51 years old following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. TMZ has reported that the singer passed away passed away this morning in New York City. His family confirmed the news in a statement issued to Variety: “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

The statement adds: “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Born Michael Eugene Archer on February 11, 1974, in South Richmond, Virginia, D’Angelo began playing the piano as a child and while in high school, the artist achieved local success as part of the trio Three of a Kind, which later won three Amateur Night contests at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. After going solo, D’Angelo burst onto the scene with his 1995 debut album, Brown Sugar. Featuring the hits “Lady,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Cruisin’,” the album spent 65 weeks on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by February 1996.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat