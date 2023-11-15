Lamb Of God Announce Headbangers Boat 2024 Lineup Featuring Dethklok, At The Gates, Napalm Death & More

Home News Roy Lott November 15th, 2023 - 7:54 PM

Due to popular demand, Lamb of God has announced a second voyage of their mind-blowing metal celebration at sea, Lamb of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024, highlighted by two unique headline performances from the 5x Grammy-Award nominated band. Lamb of God Presents Headbangers Boat 2024 sails October 28-November 1, 2024 from Miami, FL to the brand new port of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the Norwegian Gem.

Pre-sale Signups are available now with the First Round sign-up deadline today, Wednesday, November 15 at 11:59 pm EST and the Final Round sign-up deadline Sunday, November 19 at 11:59 pm EST. Early Booking Times are assigned on a first come first served basis and all guests who book during the pre-sale will secure an onboard photo opportunity with Lamb of God! Cabins are available for only $100 down per person by utilizing Automated Monthly Billing through February 28, 2024, or while cabins last. The Public On-Sale will begin November 21 at 2:00 pm (EST), exclusively at headbangersboat.com.

Along with two exclusive shows from Lamb of God, the fully immersive event will further feature a truly stunning range of special guests, including such heavy metal masters as Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison The Well, At The Gates, Soulfly, Exodus, Napalm Death, Corrosion Of Conformity, After The Burial, Currents, Bleeding Through, Unearth, EYEHATEGOD, Frozen Soul, UnityTX, and Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton (Solo Band), plus standup comedy from Shayne Smith and Mike Abrusci, and more to be announced. In addition, members of Lamb of God will host an array of guest activities, with all guests who book during the pre-sale securing a photo opportunity for their cabin with the band.

“The sense of connection and family that was shared on the Headbangers Boat has been overwhelming,” says Lamb of God Guitarist, Mark Morton. “We were all reminded of the power that music has to bring joy, inspiration, and healing. We are beyond grateful to have had the chance to bring so many people from the heavy metal community together to share and celebrate this music we all love. And it doesn’t end here! We are thrilled to announce Headbangers Boat 2…”

The band will be hitting the road with Pantera in February.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrette