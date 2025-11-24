RIP: Jimmy Cliff, Grammy Award-Winning Reggae Icon, Dead At 81

Home News Emily Lopez November 24th, 2025 - 11:45 PM

Jimmy Cliff was a Jamaican singer and actor who helped reggae music become more prominent within the music industry. One of his most notable roles was his performance in The Harder They Come as well as his work with the instrumental soundtrack that accompanied the film. Some of his most successful songs are “Many Rivers to Cross” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.” He also won the Grammy for Best Reggae Recording in 1986 for his album Cliff Hanger and again almost 30 years later for Best Reggae Album in 2013 for Rebirth. Over the duration of his successful music career, he gathered a large following from all over the world, attesting to the impact his work has had for the reach of the reggae genre.

According to Consequence Sound, his wife, Latifa Chambers, made an Instagram post announcing the musician’s death. In the post, she explains that Cliff died due to complications from a seizure followed by pneumonia. He was 81 years old. Chambers also expressed her gratitude for Cliff’s family, friends, coworkers, supportive fans and the medical staff who helped him and his family through such a hard time.

