RIP: Raul Malo of The Mavericks Dead at 60

Emily Lopez December 9th, 2025 - 3:25 PM

The Mavericks, for those who aren’t familiar, are a Latin-country band. They formed in 1989 and have been making music since, despite taking a hiatus. Unfortunately, it was announced on December 9th that The Mavericks‘ lead singer and songwriter, Raul Malo, passed away the previous evening at the age of 60. This announcement was made on The Mavericks‘ official Instagram page.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Malo had been suffering from colon cancer, which he had been diagnosed with last year. At that point, he had still been able to perform with the band. That is, until September, when Malo updated fans on the status of his health, saying he developed leptomeningeal disease. This means that his cancer spread, to the point where it surrounded his brain and spinal cord. Given the severity of his condition, the band was forced to cancel their upcoming concerts.