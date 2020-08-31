Baroness Announce Full Play Through of Their Album Gold & Grey On Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech August 31st, 2020 - 3:30 PM

Heavy metal outfit Baroness have announced a full album live play through of their 2019 studio release Gold & Grey, which will be live streamed on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The group will be performing at Long Island’s Culture Lab LIC at the Plaxall Gallery, with tickets for the stream on sale for $14.99.

This stream will host unlimited viewings for a period of 48 hours beginning at its launch time. The group will also be selling limited edition merchandise to help celebrate the show.

“The process of recreating the soundscape of Gold & Grey for a live setting has been fun and inspiring to us as we forward to new musical territories,” the band’s guitarist Gina Gleason explained. “We’re excited to share this experience with everyone!”

The group were originally scheduled to go on tour this spring, however these plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This tour was originally set to feature support from the punk rock outfit Against Me!

Last year was a busy one for the group, as it saw the release of new songs such as “Throw Me An Anchor” and “Cold Blooded Angels.” Their song “Seasons” was also greeted with a music video release ahead of their summer 2019 tour.

The band’s Gina Gleason joined up with Stella Leung of Potion, Santos Montano of Old Man Gloom, John LaMacchia of Candiria and Spylacopa for a Two Minutes to Late Night cover of Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ.” This cover retained the classic punk spirit of the original, mixed in with some hard rock flair.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela